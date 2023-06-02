Cast Member of ‘Wild N’ Out’, Jacky Oh, Passes Away at 32

‘Wild N’ Out’ Cast Member Jacky Oh Dies at 32

The entertainment industry has been hit with another loss as cast member of the hit TV show ‘Wild N’ Out’, Jacky Oh, passed away at the age of 32. The news of her untimely death has left fans and colleagues in shock and disbelief.

A Life Cut Short

Jacky Oh, whose real name is Jacqueline Ortiz, was born and raised in the Bronx, New York. She began her career as a model, before transitioning into acting. She gained popularity as a cast member of the MTV show ‘Wild N’ Out’ where she showcased her comedic talent. Her charming personality and quick wit made her a fan favorite on the show.

Jacky also appeared in several other TV shows and movies such as ‘The Hustle’, ‘The Perfect Match’, and ‘Barbershop: The Next Cut’. She was also a talented singer and had a passion for music.

Condolences Pour In

Following the news of her passing, fans and colleagues took to social media to express their condolences. Fellow cast members of ‘Wild N’ Out’ such as Nick Cannon, Justina Valentine, and DC Young Fly posted heartfelt messages on Instagram, paying tribute to their fallen friend.

“My heart hurts. One of my Wild N Out family members Jacqueline Oh passed away unexpectedly. I’m still in shock and confused. Keep her family and loved ones in your prayers. We will miss you,” wrote Nick Cannon.

Jacky’s family also released a statement, thanking everyone for their love and support during this difficult time. “We are devastated by the loss of our beloved daughter, sister, and friend. Jacky was a kind, loving, and talented soul who touched the lives of everyone she met. She will be deeply missed.”

A Legacy Remembered

Jacky Oh’s passing is a reminder that life is precious and can be taken away at any moment. Her legacy as a talented actress, comedian, and singer will live on through the memories of her fans and colleagues.

Rest in peace, Jacky Oh.

