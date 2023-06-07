\”Cast Of \”\” National Lampoon Christmas Vacation\” : Meet the Hilarious Cast of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Get Acquainted with the Comical Ensemble of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Cast Of “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation”

Introduction

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is a classic 1989 holiday comedy, directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik. The film is the third installment of the National Lampoon’s Vacation series and follows the Griswold family as they prepare for their Christmas celebrations. The film is beloved by many for its hilarious and relatable storyline, and its amazing cast of actors. This article will take a closer look at the cast of “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation” and their roles in the movie.

Main Cast

Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold

Chevy Chase plays the role of Clark Griswold, the patriarch of the Griswold family. Clark is a hardworking family man who is determined to give his family the best Christmas ever, despite the setbacks he faces along the way. Chevy Chase’s performance as Clark Griswold is one of his most memorable roles, and his comedic timing and physical humor are on full display in this film.

Beverly D’Angelo as Ellen Griswold

Beverly D’Angelo plays Ellen Griswold, Clark’s wife, and the mother of their two children. Ellen is the voice of reason in the Griswold family, and she often tries to keep Clark’s antics in check. D’Angelo’s performance as Ellen is understated but effective, and she provides the perfect balance to Chevy Chase’s over-the-top performance.

Randy Quaid as Cousin Eddie

Randy Quaid plays the role of Cousin Eddie, Clark’s quirky and unpredictable relative. Cousin Eddie is one of the most memorable characters in the film, and Quaid’s performance is a big reason why. Quaid’s portrayal of Cousin Eddie is hilarious and endearing, and he steals every scene he’s in.

Juliette Lewis as Audrey Griswold

Juliette Lewis plays the role of Audrey Griswold, Clark and Ellen’s teenage daughter. Audrey is at that awkward stage in life where she’s trying to figure out who she is, and Lewis does a great job of portraying the character’s angst and confusion.

Johnny Galecki as Rusty Griswold

Johnny Galecki plays the role of Rusty Griswold, Clark and Ellen’s young son. Rusty is a typical kid who is excited about Christmas and all the presents that come with it. Galecki’s performance as Rusty is charming and relatable, and he brings a lot of heart to the film.

Supporting Cast

Diane Ladd as Nora Griswold

Diane Ladd plays the role of Nora Griswold, Clark’s mother. Nora is a sweet and loving grandmother who dotes on her grandchildren. Ladd’s performance is touching and heartfelt, and she brings a lot of warmth to the film.

E.G. Marshall as Art Smith

E.G. Marshall plays the role of Art Smith, Clark’s uptight neighbor. Art is the antithesis of Clark, and Marshall does a great job of playing up the character’s snobbery and pretentiousness.

Doris Roberts as Francis Smith

Doris Roberts plays the role of Francis Smith, Art’s wife. Francis is a bit more down-to-earth than her husband, and Roberts’ performance is both funny and endearing.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Margo Chester

Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays the role of Margo Chester, the Griswold’s neighbor. Margo is a bit of a busybody, and Louis-Dreyfus does a great job of playing up the character’s neuroses and quirks.

Nicholas Guest as Todd Chester

Nicholas Guest plays the role of Todd Chester, Margo’s husband. Todd is a bit of a pushover, and Guest’s performance is both funny and pathetic.

HTML Headings

The Main Cast Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold Beverly D’Angelo as Ellen Griswold Randy Quaid as Cousin Eddie Juliette Lewis as Audrey Griswold Johnny Galecki as Rusty Griswold Supporting Cast Diane Ladd as Nora Griswold E.G. Marshall as Art Smith Doris Roberts as Francis Smith Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Margo Chester Nicholas Guest as Todd Chester

FAQs

Who plays Clark Griswold in “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation”?

Chevy Chase plays the role of Clark Griswold in “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation.”

Who plays Cousin Eddie in “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation”?

Randy Quaid plays the role of Cousin Eddie in “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation.”

Who plays Audrey Griswold in “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation”?

Juliette Lewis plays the role of Audrey Griswold in “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation.”

Who plays Rusty Griswold in “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation”?

Johnny Galecki plays the role of Rusty Griswold in “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation.”

Who are some of the supporting cast members in “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation”?

Some of the supporting cast members in “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation” include Diane Ladd, E.G. Marshall, Doris Roberts, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Nicholas Guest.

——————–

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation cast Chevy Chase Christmas Vacation cast Christmas Vacation movie cast Clark Griswold cast members Rusty and Audrey Griswold actors