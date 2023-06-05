\”Cast Of \”\” National Lampoon Christmas Vacation\” : Meet the Iconic Cast of National Lampoon Christmas Vacation

Get Acquainted with the Legendary Cast of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

HTML Headings:

Cast Of “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation”

Introduction

The holiday season is incomplete without watching the classic Christmas comedy movie, “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation.” The film has become a staple for many families, and it’s hard to imagine the festive season without it. The movie is based on the Griswold family’s Christmas preparations and the chaos that ensues when all of their extended family members show up unannounced.

The film, released in 1989, was directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik and written by John Hughes. It stars Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, and Randy Quaid, among others. In this article, we will take a closer look at the cast of “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation” and their roles.

The Griswold Family

Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold

Clark Griswold is the protagonist of the movie, and Chevy Chase portrays him brilliantly. Clark is a family man who wants nothing but a perfect Christmas for his family, and he goes to great lengths to make it happen. However, things start going wrong when his extended family shows up unannounced and wreaks havoc on his plans. Chevy Chase’s portrayal of Clark Griswold is one of his most memorable performances.

Beverly D’Angelo as Ellen Griswold

Beverly D’Angelo plays the role of Ellen Griswold, Clark’s wife. Ellen is the voice of reason in the family and tries to keep everyone calm when Clark’s plans start to fall apart. Beverly D’Angelo’s performance as Ellen Griswold is understated, yet impactful.

Juliette Lewis as Audrey Griswold

Audrey Griswold is Clark and Ellen’s teenage daughter, and Juliette Lewis plays her role. Audrey is a typical teenager who is embarrassed by her family’s antics, but she loves them nonetheless. Juliette Lewis’s portrayal of Audrey Griswold captures the essence of a teenage girl perfectly.

Johnny Galecki as Rusty Griswold

Rusty Griswold is Clark and Ellen’s son, and Johnny Galecki plays him. Rusty is a mischievous young boy who loves his family and wants nothing but to have a good time. Johnny Galecki’s performance as Rusty Griswold is endearing and charming.

The Extended Family

Randy Quaid as Cousin Eddie

Cousin Eddie is one of the most memorable characters from “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation,” and Randy Quaid portrays him. Eddie is Clark’s redneck cousin who shows up unannounced with his family and his dog, Snots. Eddie’s antics are hilarious, and Randy Quaid’s performance is nothing short of brilliant.

Mae Questel as Aunt Bethany

Aunt Bethany is Clark’s elderly aunt, and Mae Questel plays her role. Aunt Bethany is hard of hearing and often says the wrong things at the wrong time. Mae Questel’s performance as Aunt Bethany is memorable, and her scenes are some of the funniest in the movie.

William Hickey as Uncle Lewis

Uncle Lewis is Ellen’s uncle, and William Hickey plays his role. Uncle Lewis is a cantankerous old man who smokes a cigar and insults everyone around him. William Hickey’s performance as Uncle Lewis is unforgettable, and he steals the scenes he’s in.

Diane Ladd as Nora Griswold

Nora Griswold is Clark’s mother, and Diane Ladd plays her role. Nora is a sweet and caring woman who loves her family, but she often gets lost in the chaos of the Griswold family’s Christmas preparations. Diane Ladd’s performance as Nora Griswold is heartwarming, and she brings a sense of calm to the movie.

Conclusion

“National Lampoon Christmas Vacation” is a timeless classic that has captured the hearts of generations. The movie’s success is largely due to the talented cast that brought the characters to life. Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Randy Quaid, Mae Questel, William Hickey, and Diane Ladd, among others, delivered outstanding performances that made the movie a holiday favorite.

The movie’s popularity has only grown over the years, and it’s hard to imagine Christmas without watching the Griswold family’s antics. The cast of “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation” will always be remembered for their unforgettable performances, and their legacy will continue to live on for generations to come.

——————–

Q: Who is in the cast of “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation”?

A: The main cast includes Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold, Beverly D’Angelo as Ellen Griswold, Juliette Lewis as Audrey Griswold, Johnny Galecki as Rusty Griswold, and Randy Quaid as Cousin Eddie.

Q: When was “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation” released?

A: The film was released on December 1, 1989.

Q: Who directed “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation”?

A: The movie was directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik.

Q: What is the movie about?

A: “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation” is about the Griswold family’s attempts to have a perfect, traditional Christmas despite a series of mishaps and unexpected surprises.

Q: Is “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation” a sequel?

A: Yes, it is the third installment in the “National Lampoon’s Vacation” film series, following “National Lampoon’s Vacation” (1983) and “National Lampoon’s European Vacation” (1985).

Q: Is “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation” appropriate for children?

A: The movie is rated PG-13 for language and some risqué humor, so it may not be appropriate for young children.

Q: Is “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation” a holiday classic?

A: Yes, it has become a beloved holiday classic for many families and is often shown on television during the Christmas season.

Q: Was the movie a box office success?

A: Yes, “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation” was a box office success, grossing over $71 million in North America.

Q: Are there any memorable quotes from the movie?

A: Yes, some memorable quotes include “Shitter was full!” and “Why is the carpet all wet, Todd?” “I don’t know, Margo!”