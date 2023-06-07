\”Cast Of \”\” National Lampoon Christmas Vacation\” : The Hilarious Cast of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation: Where Are They Now?

Where Are the Members of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’s Cast Now?

Cast Of “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation”

The holiday season is upon us, and one of the most beloved Christmas comedies of all time is National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Released in 1989, this film has become a staple in the holiday movie lineup, and its all-star cast has made it a fan favorite for generations. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the cast of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, their roles in the film, and where they are now.

HTML Headings:

Introduction Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold Beverly D’Angelo as Ellen Griswold Juliette Lewis as Audrey Griswold Johnny Galecki as Rusty Griswold Randy Quaid as Cousin Eddie Diane Ladd as Nora Griswold John Randolph as Clark Sr. FAQs Introduction

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is a holiday comedy film directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik and written by John Hughes. The film follows the Griswold family, led by patriarch Clark Griswold, as they prepare for a family Christmas. Chaos ensues as Clark tries to create the perfect holiday for his family, with hilarious results. The film features an all-star cast, led by Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold.

Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold

Chevy Chase is a comedy legend, and his role as Clark Griswold in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is one of his most iconic performances. Chase brings his trademark humor and physical comedy to the role of the bumbling Clark, a man who is determined to create the perfect Christmas for his family, no matter what it takes. Chase’s performance is the heart of the film, and his chemistry with Beverly D’Angelo as his wife Ellen is one of the highlights of the movie.

Beverly D’Angelo as Ellen Griswold

Beverly D’Angelo is a talented actress who has appeared in numerous films and TV shows throughout her career. In National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, she plays Ellen Griswold, Clark’s loving and patient wife. D’Angelo brings a warmth and charm to the role, and her chemistry with Chevy Chase is a key part of the film’s success. D’Angelo’s portrayal of Ellen is a perfect foil to Clark’s zany antics, and her performance is a key part of what makes the film so enjoyable.

Juliette Lewis as Audrey Griswold

Juliette Lewis is a talented actress who has appeared in numerous films and TV shows throughout her career. In National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, she plays Audrey Griswold, Clark and Ellen’s teenage daughter. Lewis brings a spunky energy to the role, and her character’s love interest with Johnny Galecki’s Rusty Griswold is one of the film’s funniest subplots.

Johnny Galecki as Rusty Griswold

Johnny Galecki is a well-known actor, best known for his role as Leonard Hofstadter on the hit TV show The Big Bang Theory. In National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, he plays Rusty Griswold, Clark and Ellen’s teenage son. Galecki brings a dry humor to the role, and his chemistry with Juliette Lewis is a key part of the film’s success.

Randy Quaid as Cousin Eddie

Randy Quaid is a versatile actor who has appeared in numerous films and TV shows throughout his career. In National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, he plays Cousin Eddie, Clark’s redneck cousin who shows up uninvited for the family Christmas. Quaid’s portrayal of Cousin Eddie is one of the film’s funniest and most memorable performances, and his character’s antics provide some of the movie’s most hilarious moments.

Diane Ladd as Nora Griswold

Diane Ladd is an accomplished actress who has appeared in numerous films and TV shows throughout her career. In National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, she plays Nora Griswold, Clark’s mother. Ladd brings a warmth and charm to the role, and her character’s love for her family is a key part of the film’s heartwarming message.

John Randolph as Clark Sr.

John Randolph is a talented actor who has appeared in numerous films and TV shows throughout his career. In National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, he plays Clark Sr., Clark’s father. Randolph brings a gravitas to the role, and his character’s interactions with Clark provide some of the film’s most poignant moments.

FAQs

Q: Who directed National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation?

A: The film was directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik.

Q: When was National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation released?

A: The film was released on December 1, 1989.

Q: Where was National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation filmed?

A: The film was primarily filmed in and around Los Angeles, California.

Q: Is National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation a sequel?

A: Yes, it is the third film in the National Lampoon’s Vacation series.

Q: Is National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation a family-friendly movie?

A: While the film is rated PG-13, it contains some mature themes and language that may not be suitable for all audiences.

In conclusion, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is a beloved holiday comedy that has become a classic in the decades since its release. The film’s all-star cast, led by Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, and Randy Quaid, bring their trademark humor and charm to their roles, and their performances are a key part of what makes the film so enjoyable. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the movie or you’re watching it for the first time this holiday season, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is a must-see comedy that is sure to put a smile on your face.

——————–

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation cast members Chevy Chase Christmas Vacation Beverly D’Angelo Christmas Vacation Randy Quaid Christmas Vacation National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation reunion