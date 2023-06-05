\”Cast Of \”\” National Lampoon Christmas Vacation\” : The Ultimate Guide to the Cast of National Lampoon Christmas Vacation

A Comprehensive Guide to the Characters of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Introduction

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is a classic holiday comedy movie that has been entertaining audiences for over three decades. The movie is known for its hilarious cast of characters who bring the story to life. In this article, we will take a closer look at the cast of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and their contributions to the movie’s success.

Clark Griswold

Clark Griswold, played by Chevy Chase, is the main character in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Clark is a family man who is determined to have the perfect Christmas for his wife and children. However, his plans are constantly derailed by various mishaps and disasters, which make for some of the movie’s funniest moments.

Chevy Chase is a comedy legend who has been entertaining audiences for decades. He brings his trademark wit and physical humor to the role of Clark Griswold, making him a lovable and relatable character. Chase’s performance in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is one of his most iconic roles and has helped cement his place in comedy history.

Ellen Griswold

Ellen Griswold, played by Beverly D’Angelo, is Clark’s wife and the mother of their two children. Ellen is a supportive wife who tries to keep Clark’s holiday plans on track, but she also has a mischievous side that comes out in some of the movie’s funniest scenes.

Beverly D’Angelo is an accomplished actress who has appeared in numerous movies and television shows. Her performance as Ellen Griswold in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is one of her most memorable roles. D’Angelo’s chemistry with Chevy Chase is one of the movie’s highlights, and their back-and-forth banter is a joy to watch.

Audrey Griswold

Audrey Griswold, played by Juliette Lewis, is Clark and Ellen’s teenage daughter. Audrey is a typical teenager who is embarrassed by her family’s antics, but she also has a soft spot for her dad and tries to support him whenever she can.

Juliette Lewis is a talented actress who has appeared in many movies and television shows. Her performance as Audrey Griswold in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is one of her most endearing roles. Lewis brings a youthful energy to the character, and her interactions with Chevy Chase are some of the movie’s most heartwarming moments.

Rusty Griswold

Rusty Griswold, played by Johnny Galecki, is Clark and Ellen’s son. Rusty is a typical teenage boy who is more interested in girls than in his family’s holiday plans, but he also has a mischievous streak that leads to some of the movie’s funniest scenes.

Johnny Galecki is an accomplished actor who has appeared in many movies and television shows. His performance as Rusty Griswold in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is one of his earliest roles, but it’s also one of his most memorable. Galecki’s chemistry with Juliette Lewis is one of the movie’s highlights, and their sibling dynamic adds a layer of authenticity to the story.

Cousin Eddie

Cousin Eddie, played by Randy Quaid, is one of the movie’s most iconic characters. Eddie is a down-on-his-luck relative who shows up uninvited at the Griswold family’s home for the holidays. Eddie is a lovable oaf who is always getting into trouble, but he also has a heart of gold that endears him to audiences.

Randy Quaid is a veteran actor who has appeared in many movies and television shows. His performance as Cousin Eddie in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is one of his most memorable roles. Quaid’s comedic timing and physical humor are on full display in the movie, and his character has become a fan favorite over the years.

Aunt Bethany

Aunt Bethany, played by Mae Questel, is one of the Griswold family’s elderly relatives. Bethany is a sweet but forgetful woman who brings a touch of whimsy to the movie. Her most memorable scene involves her reciting the Pledge of Allegiance instead of saying grace at the dinner table.

Mae Questel was a veteran actress and voice artist who had a long and successful career in Hollywood. Her performance as Aunt Bethany in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is one of her most endearing roles. Questel’s sweet and innocent portrayal of the character is one of the movie’s highlights, and her comedic timing is impeccable.

Uncle Lewis

Uncle Lewis, played by William Hickey, is one of the Griswold family’s elderly relatives. Lewis is a grumpy and cantankerous man who is always complaining about something. His most memorable scene involves him accidentally setting fire to the family’s Christmas tree.

William Hickey was a veteran actor who had a long and successful career in Hollywood. His performance as Uncle Lewis in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is one of his most memorable roles. Hickey’s grumpy and sarcastic portrayal of the character is one of the movie’s highlights, and his scenes with Aunt Bethany are some of the movie’s funniest moments.

Conclusion

The cast of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is one of the movie’s greatest strengths. Each actor brings their own unique talents and humor to their respective roles, making the movie a true ensemble piece. Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Juliette Lewis, Johnny Galecki, Randy Quaid, Mae Questel, and William Hickey all deliver memorable performances that have helped make National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation a beloved holiday classic.

1. Who are the main characters in the movie, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”?

The main characters in the movie include Clark Griswold (played by Chevy Chase), Ellen Griswold (played by Beverly D’Angelo), Audrey Griswold (played by Juliette Lewis), Rusty Griswold (played by Johnny Galecki), and various other family members.

What is the plot of the movie?

The movie follows the Griswold family as they attempt to have a perfect Christmas, but things go awry when they have unexpected guests, their Christmas lights don’t work, and various mishaps occur.

Is “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” a family-friendly movie?

While the movie is rated PG-13, it does contain some strong language and adult humor. Parents should use their discretion when deciding if it is appropriate for their children.

What is the most memorable scene from the movie?

One of the most memorable scenes from the movie is when Clark Griswold finally gets his Christmas lights to work and the entire neighborhood is lit up.

Who directed the movie?

The movie was directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik.

When was the movie released?

The movie was released on December 1, 1989.

Is “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” part of a series?

Yes, the movie is part of the National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise, which includes “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” “National Lampoon’s European Vacation,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “Vegas Vacation,” and “Vacation.”

Did the movie receive any awards?

The movie did not receive any major awards, but it has become a holiday classic and is beloved by many.