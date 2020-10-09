Castine Bridges Death – Dead :  Castine Bridges Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Former Mizzou teammate Castine Bridges has died, according to a statement posted online on October 9.  2020.
Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Scott Cruce wrote 
Aw man, sorry for your loss. Castine had one of my favorite plays with that pick of Reesing in the 07 game. RIP 21
Kelly Eberflus wrote 

Hey guys, can someone message me and fill me in and Coach in. RIP

elijah_nagbe wrote 
Sorry for your loss my guy 2020 has had so much hurt may him Rest in Paradise

Category: Death - Obituary

