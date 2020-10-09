Castine Bridges Death – Dead :  Castine Bridges Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Former Mizzou teammate Castine Bridges has died, according to a statement posted online on October 9. 2020.
We learned of the deceased through the following tribute posted on social media.,
RIP to my former Mizzou teammate Castine Bridges…..2020 is hurt…. smh
— Trey Hobson™ (@TreyHob21) October 8, 2020
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Scott Cruce wroteAw man, sorry for your loss. Castine had one of my favorite plays with that pick of Reesing in the 07 game. RIP 21 Kelly Eberflus wrote
Hey guys, can someone message me and fill me in and Coach in. RIP
elijah_nagbe wrote
Sorry for your loss my guy 2020 has had so much hurt may him Rest in Paradise
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.