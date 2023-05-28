Dallas Keogh-Frankling – Castlemaine footballer who died during under-18s game : Castlemaine footballer Dallas Keogh-Frankling dies during under-18s game

Dallas Keogh-Frankling, a Castlemaine footballer, collapsed and was unresponsive during an under-18s game at the Kyneton Showgrounds on Saturday. He was later identified as the 17-year-old who died in Kyneton Hospital before he could be airlifted to Melbourne. He was injured in a tackle but continued playing against Kyneton, even after the final siren. The incident is still being investigated by Victoria Police and is not being treated as suspicious. Castlemaine and Kyneton football clubs have offered grief counselling to everyone involved, and the Bendigo Football Netball League has not yet announced when games will resume. The boy’s death follows the recent on-field collision of 20-year-old Antonio Loiacono during a South Australian football game.

Harrison Reid

