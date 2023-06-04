“Cat figurine” : Dark Willow Tree Sculpted Figure Depicting Love for My Cat, Hand-Painted

Sculpted Hand-Painted Figure – Willow Tree Love My Cat (Dark)



Pet lovers know that their furry friends are more than just animals – they are family. The Willow Tree Love My Cat (Dark) sculpture perfectly captures the bond between a cat and its owner. Measuring 3 inches in height, this hand-painted resin figure depicts a dark gray cat perched atop a small pedestal, with its head turned and its tail curled around its body. The attention to detail is impressive, from the texture of the cat’s fur to the way its paws rest on the pedestal.

What sets the Willow Tree Love My Cat (Dark) figure apart from other pet-themed decorations is its versatility. It is designed to work well with other Willow Tree pieces, allowing you to create a unique family grouping that reflects your personal style and preferences. Whether you choose to display it alongside other cat and dog figures or mix and match it with other Willow Tree sculptures, this piece will add warmth and personality to any space. It comes packaged in a fitted box, making it an excellent gift for any cat lover in your life.

The Willow Tree Love My Cat (Dark) sculpture is the work of artist Susan Lordi, who hand-carves the original of each Willow Tree piece from her studio in Kansas City, MO. Her attention to detail and ability to capture the essence of human emotions and relationships through her art is what sets Willow Tree apart from other decorative figurines. This piece is cast from Susan’s original carving and painted by hand, ensuring that each one is unique.

To display the Willow Tree Love My Cat (Dark) figure, simply place it on a shelf, table, or mantel. Its compact size and neutral color make it easy to incorporate into any decor style. To keep it looking its best, dust it regularly with a soft brush or cloth.

As a proud cat owner, I can attest to the special bond that forms between a person and their feline companion. The Willow Tree Love My Cat (Dark) figure perfectly captures the loyalty, affection, and playfulness that cats bring to our lives. Whether you’re looking for a unique gift for a fellow cat lover or a charming addition to your own home decor, this sculpture is sure to delight. It is a testament to the enduring love and companionship that pets provide, and a beautiful way to honor the memory of a beloved cat who has passed on.



