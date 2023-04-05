‘Catan Board Game Creator Klaus Teuber Dies at 70’

At the age of 70, Klaus Teuber, the mastermind behind the beloved board game Catan, has passed away.

Mastermind Behind Popular Catan Board Game, Klaus Teuber Dies at 70

Klaus Teuber, the creator of the popular board game ‘The Settlers of Catan’, has passed away at the age of 70. The announcement was made by Teuber’s family and Catan Studio, the company behind the game.

A Legacy Lives On

The prolific game designer passed away after a short and serious illness, leaving behind a legacy that has inspired the gaming community for years. Catan Studio took to Twitter to express their condolences, stating that Teuber was not only an ‘inspirational leader’ but also a friend.

Catan Studio urged fans to celebrate Klaus’s memory by “pursuing your creative passions fearlessly” and “enjoying a game with your loved ones.”

From Dental Technician to Legendary Game Designer

Born in Rai-Breitenbach, Germany, Klaus was a dental assistant before he decided to become a designer of board games. In 1995, he published a multiplayer board game ‘Die Siedler von Catan’, which was later renamed to ‘The Settlers of Catan’.

The iconic game allowed players to build colonies and trade resources on a fictional island until someone accumulated a certain number of points. It quickly became a hit worldwide, selling tens of millions of copies in over 40 languages. Many spinoffs and digital versions were also created following its success.

“While Klaus’ contributions to the board gaming industry are immeasurable, we will remember him most as a kind and selfless human being,” Catan Studio said following the announcement of Klaus’s death. His impact on the world of gaming will never be forgotten.

Klaus Teuber, a dental technician from Darmstadt, presents his game “The Settlers of Catan,” on Sept. 29, 1995, in Frankfurt, Germany.

BERND KAMMERER / AP



A Life Dedicated to Creating Worlds and Games

Teuber told NPR in 2020 that he decided to move from dentistry to board game designing because he felt a lot of frustration with his previous job. “It was, for me, a little bit like a holiday to be at home and to develop games and, for me, to create my own worlds,” he said.

Final Thoughts

The passing away of Klaus Teuber is a huge loss to the gaming community. He revolutionized the genre with his creative concepts and innovative gameplay, which still capture the imagination of millions around the world. His memory will continue to inspire generations to come to pursue their passions and create their own worlds.

Trending News

Christopher Brito is a social media manager and trending content writer for CBS News. Christopher Brito