Catan Board Game Creator Klaus Teuber Passes Away

Legendary Board Game Designer Klaus Teuber, Creator of Catan, Passes Away at 70

German game designer Klaus Teuber, the creator of the popular board game Catan, has passed away at the age of 70. Teuber, who started designing games in the 1980s, first introduced Catan in 1995. The game quickly became a global phenomenon, selling more than 40 million copies worldwide over two and a half decades.

In Catan, players compete to settle an island using resources like grain and lumber to build their societies. The game has become a household name and has paved the way for more complex games to be sold at major retailers. In recent years, Catan has expanded beyond its physical format and can now be played on the Nintendo Switch.

In early 2020, sales of Catan skyrocketed by 144% during the pandemic when families were stuck at home and looking for ways to spend their time together. Today, the game is available in over 40 languages, and Catan Studios, the publishers of the game, invited fans to “honor Klaus’ memory by being kind to one another, pursuing your creative passions fearlessly, and enjoying a game with your loved ones.”

Catan has become a part of mainstream gaming culture, and Teuber’s legacy as a game designer is immeasurable. He was not only responsible for creating one of the most popular board games in history, but he was also remembered as a kind and selfless human being, and an inspirational leader.

People have shared fond memories of playing the game and expressed their condolences on social media platforms. In a Facebook comment under the announcement of Teuber’s death, a person wrote, “Thank you Klaus for the joy you have brought to my life through the brilliant game of Catan,” while another commented, “May the members of your team continue the excellent work in your memory.”

Teuber’s death is a loss to the gaming industry, and he will be dearly missed. Catan Studios has urged mourners to honor his legacy by pursuing their creative passions and enjoying time with their loved ones.

