Catan Board Game Creator Passes at 70

Introduction

Klaus Teuber, the creator of one of the most popular board games of all time, Catan, has died at the age of 70 after a brief illness. The board game, which was originally called The Settlers of Catan when it was first introduced in 1995, has sold tens of millions of copies worldwide and has been translated into over 40 languages.

Family Statement

According to a statement released by his family on the German-language Catan website, Klaus Teuber passed away on April 1, 2023. The statement read, “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that the Teuber family announces their beloved husband and father Klaus Teuber passed away at the age of 70 on April 1, 2023, after a short and serious illness.” The family has requested privacy during this time.

Contributions to the Board Gaming Industry

Teuber was born in June 1952 and worked as a dental technician in the 1980s before eventually taking up designing board games in his basement. In an interview with the New Yorker in 2014, Teuber said, “I had many problems with the company and the profession. I developed games to escape. This was my own world I created.” Teuber never thought that his game would become so successful, but by 1998 he was able to leave his dental technician job to focus on Catan full-time with his family.

Over the years, Catan has expanded and evolved with dozens of spinoffs and new editions, including electronic versions. The board game is a multiplayer game in which competitors use five resources, including wool, grain, lumber, brick, and ore, to build colonies and settlements.

Remembering Klaus Teuber

In a statement from the Catan studio team on social media, the team noted that “While Klaus’ contributions to the board gaming industry are immeasurable, we will remember him most as a kind and selfless human being, an inspirational leader, and most importantly, as a friend.”

The past year and a half has seen a resurgence of board game popularity as people have spent more time at home during the pandemic. According to NPR, in the first five months of the pandemic in 2020, Catan sales skyrocketed as people played games in quarantine.

Honoring Klaus Teuber’s Memory

The Catan studio team urged those who are mourning Teuber to honor his memory by “being kind to one another, pursuing your creative passions fearlessly, and enjoying a game with your loved ones.”

Conclusion

