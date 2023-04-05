Catan Board Game Creator Passes at 70

Board Game Creator Klaus Teuber Passes Away at Age 70

Introduction

Klaus Teuber, creator of the beloved Catan board game, passed away at 70 years of age after a short illness. Introduced in 1995, the game has sold millions of copies and spawned spinoffs and new editions available in over 40 languages.

A Family’s Announcement

The Teuber family shared the heartbreaking news on the German-language Catan website. In their statement, they requested privacy and expressed deep sadness about Klaus’s passing.

A Tribute from Catan Studio Team

The Catan studio team paid tribute to Teuber’s immense contributions to the board gaming industry while recognizing him for his humility, kindness, and friendship. The team encouraged fans to pursue their passions fearlessly and play a game with their loved ones in honor of Klaus’s memory.

The Creator’s Journey

In a 2014 interview with the New Yorker, Teuber revealed that he began designing board games in his basement while working as a dental technician outside of Darmstadt in the 1980s. The Settlers of Catan’s success surpassed his wildest dreams, and he finally quit his day job in 1998 to focus on the family business.

The Game’s Mechanics

In the multiplayer game, players use five resources to build colonies or settlements, namely wool, grain, lumber, brick, and ore. With these resources, the competitors compete to establish the best settlements on a fictional island.

A Pandemic Boost

In the first five months of the pandemic in 2020, sales of Catan soared as people played games during the quarantine. The game’s challenges and dynamics provided many with an escape from pandemic-related stressors.

Conclusion

Klaus Teuber’s legacy rests in the enjoyment and entertainment that Catan has brought to countless board game enthusiasts worldwide. He will be missed but remembered fondly by fans and colleagues alike.