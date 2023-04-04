Catan creator dies at 70.

At the age of 70, Klaus Teuber, the creator of Catan, has passed away.

Sad news broke today as it was announced that Klaus Teuber, the creator of the popular board game Settlers of Catan, has passed away at the age of 70. Teuber’s creation is widely regarded as one of the most influential board games of all time, and has sold millions of copies worldwide.

The game, which was first released in 1995, quickly became a favorite among gamers of all ages. Settlers of Catan is a strategic game of resource management, in which players must build settlements, roads, and cities on the island of Catan. The game has become a staple of board game nights around the world, with numerous expansions and spinoffs released over the years.

Teuber’s creation has also had a significant impact on the broader gaming industry. Settlers of Catan was one of the first board games to achieve widespread popularity outside of traditional hobbyist circles. The game has been credited with helping to spark a resurgence in board game sales, and has been described as a gateway game that has introduced countless people to the wider world of tabletop gaming.

Teuber himself was known for his passion for gaming, and he remained involved in the development of new games throughout his life. In addition to Settlers of Catan, he was also the creator of numerous other popular games, including Adel Verpflichtet, Enchanted Forest, and Barbarossa.

News of Teuber’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans of his work. Many have expressed their appreciation for the impact that his games have had on their lives, with some describing Settlers of Catan as a game that brought them closer to their friends and family.

Teuber’s legacy as a game designer is sure to endure for many years to come, as his creations continue to be enjoyed by fans around the world. He will be greatly missed by the gaming community, but his games will continue to bring joy and fun to players for generations to come.

Source : @engadgetgaming

Catan creator Klaus Teuber has passed away at 70 https://t.co/ffh6Miu3bU pic.twitter.com/vPu1aZXTa8 — Engadget Gaming (@engadgetgaming) April 4, 2023

Catan creator Klaus Teuber has passed away at 70 https://t.co/ffh6Miu3bU pic.twitter.com/vPu1aZXTa8 — Engadget Gaming (@engadgetgaming) April 4, 2023