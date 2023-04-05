“Catan creator Klaus Teuber dead at 70.”

Klaus Teuber, the inventor of Catan, has died at 70 years old.

One of the most prolific and beloved creators of modern board games, Klaus Teuber, has passed away at the age of 70. Teuber is best known for creating the popular board game, Settlers of Catan, which has sold over 32 million copies worldwide and has become a staple of gaming culture.

Born in Germany in 1952, Teuber was fascinated by games and inventing new ones from an early age. He began designing board games in the 1980s, and his first major success came with Barbarossa, a historical game set during the Third Crusade.

But it was Settlers of Catan that would make Teuber a household name. First published in 1995, the game quickly gained a following and has since been translated into over 30 languages. Settlers of Catan is a resource management game that challenges players to build settlements, gather resources, and trade with one another in order to score points and achieve victory. The game’s popularity has led to numerous expansions, including scenarios set in space, mythology, and even the Wild West.

Teuber’s success with Settlers of Catan helped to spark a resurgence of interest in board gaming in the 1990s and 2000s. His design principles, which emphasize simplicity, accessibility, and replayability, have had a lasting impact on the industry. In addition, Teuber’s dedication to creating games that foster social interaction and cooperation has helped to make board gaming a popular activity for families and friends alike.

Teuber continued to design games throughout his life, and his legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire and delight gamers for generations to come. His passion for games, his commitment to innovation and creativity, and his ability to bring people together through play will be sorely missed.

Source : @joindicebreaker

Creator of Catan, Klaus Teuber, has passed away at the age of 70. https://t.co/mn8hd8QysQ pic.twitter.com/KjL92J4kI3 — Dicebreaker (@joindicebreaker) April 4, 2023

