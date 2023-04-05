Catan Creator Klaus Teuber Dies at 70

Klaus Teuber, the creator of the popular board game Catan, has passed away at the age of 70.

Klaus Teuber, the mastermind behind the immensely popular board game Catan, has sadly passed away at the age of 70. The beloved designer died after a brief illness, according to a statement from his family.

A Game That Captivated the World

Catan was originally introduced as “The Settlers of Catan” in 1995 and quickly gained a global following. The game, which features hexagonal tiles, requires players to compete to build settlements on a fictional island, using resources such as wool, grain, lumber, brick, and ore. It has been translated into over 40 languages and has sold tens of millions of copies worldwide. The game has also inspired numerous spinoffs, new editions, and electronic versions.

A Tribute to Klaus Teuber

On April 1, 2023, Klaus Teuber lost his battle with a short and serious illness. In a statement posted on the German-language Catan website, his family expressed their sorrow and requested privacy. The Catan studio team also paid tribute to Teuber on social media, describing him as a “kind and selfless human being, an inspirational leader, and most importantly, as a friend.”

From Dental Technician to Game Designer

Klaus Teuber was born in Rai-Breitenbach, Germany, in June 1952. He worked as a dental technician in the 1980s but found himself dissatisfied with the profession. To escape from the pressures of his job, he began designing board games in his basement.

Teuber created Catan as his own world to escape into, never suspecting it would become so successful. But the game’s popularity allowed him to leave his dental technician job in 1998 and turn his passion into a family business.

A Legacy Beyond Gaming

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic saw sales of board games, including Catan, skyrocket as people sought entertainment during quarantine. But Catan’s impact on the world extends far beyond its success as a game. It encouraged people to connect face-to-face, and its importance as a cultural phenomenon cannot be overstated.

In honour of Klaus Teuber’s memory, the Catan studio team has urged fans to be kind to each other, pursue their passions without fear, and spend time with loved ones, enjoying the game that brought so many together.