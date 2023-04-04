“Catan creator Klaus Teuber dies at 70”

Klaus Teuber, the designer of “Catan”, has passed away at the age of 70 on April 1st.

Klaus Teuber, the designer of the popular board game “Settlers of Catan,” has passed away at the age of 70. Teuber’s game, originally released in 1995, quickly became a sensation among board game enthusiasts and has since sold over 30 million copies worldwide. The game, which involves building settlements and trading resources, has been translated into more than 30 languages and has won numerous awards. It’s considered a classic in the board gaming world and is often cited as one of the games that helped popularize the Eurogame genre.

Teuber, who was born in Germany in 1952, began designing games in the 1980s. He initially worked on traditional card games but later shifted his focus to board games. He created his first game, “Barbarossa,” in 1988. However, it wasn’t until the release of “Settlers of Catan” that Teuber made a name for himself in the industry. The game’s success led to numerous expansions and spin-offs, including the popular “Cities and Knights” expansion and the electronic version of the game.

Teuber was known for his ability to create games that combined elements of luck and strategy. He believed that the key to a successful game was to strike a balance between these two factors, so that players could enjoy both the excitement of chance and the satisfaction of skill. He also placed a great emphasis on social interaction, believing that games were a way for people to come together and connect with one another.

In addition to his success in the gaming industry, Teuber was also known for his generosity and humility. He was always willing to share his expertise with other designers and frequently mentored game designers who were just starting out. He credited his success to his family and the support they gave him throughout his career.

Teuber’s passing is a significant loss for the board gaming community. His legacy will continue through the countless hours of enjoyment his game has brought to players all over the world. His contributions to the industry will not be forgotten, and his influence will be felt for generations to come.

