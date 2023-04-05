Catan creator Klaus Teuber passes at 70

Klaus Teuber, the creator of the popular board game Catan, has passed away at the age of 70, according to reports in the entertainment industry.

Klaus Teuber, Creator of Popular Board Game “Catan”, Passes Away at 70

On April 1, 2023, Klaus Teuber, the mastermind behind the popular board game “Catan,” passed away after a brief illness at the age of 70, according to a statement from his family. Teuber’s legacy includes creating a game that has sold tens of millions of copies worldwide, spawned dozens of spinoffs and new editions, and is available in over 40 languages.

The Settlers of Catan

Originally known as “The Settlers of Catan,” the board game was released in 1995 and quickly became a sensation due to its unique gameplay, based on a set of hexagonal tiles. In “Catan,” players compete to build settlements on a fictional island using five resources: wool, grain, lumber, brick, and ore. What started as a basement project for Teuber while working as a dental technician in the 1980s became a life-changing success that allowed him to support his family and inspire a new generation of board game enthusiasts.

Teuber’s Life and Legacy

Klaus Teuber was born in June 1952 in the German town of Rai-Breitenbach. His passion for creating board games began in the 1980s, as a way to escape the difficulties of his profession and company. In a 2014 interview with The New Yorker magazine, Teuber said, “I developed games to escape. This was my own world I created.”

Teuber never expected “Catan” to become a worldwide phenomenon, but it did, leading him to leave his dental technician job in 1998 to make game design his full-time profession. “Catan” became a family business and remains a beloved classic among board game enthusiasts.

In 2020, during the first five months of the pandemic, the game saw an unprecedented surge in sales as people stuck at home turned to board games for entertainment, according to a report by NPR.

The Legacy of Klaus Teuber

Following Teuber’s passing, numerous fans and game enthusiasts have paid tribute to his legacy, including the “Catan” studio team. In a statement issued on social media, they described Teuber as a “kind and selfless human being, an inspirational leader, and most importantly, as a friend.” The team also urged fans of the game to “honor Klaus’ memory by being kind to one another, pursuing your creative passions fearlessly, and enjoying a game with your loved ones.”

Conclusion

Klaus Teuber’s passing has left a void in the board game industry, but his contribution with “Catan” will be remembered fondly by generations of game enthusiasts. His life and legacy are proof that pursuing one’s passions can lead to great success, and his inspiring journey will continue to inspire creative individuals for years to come.