Catan creator Teuber dies at 70.

Creator of Popular Board Game Catan, Klaus Teuber, Passes Away at 70

The world of board games and enthusiasts lost a legend with the passing of Klaus Teuber at the age of 70 due to a brief illness. The German native was the creator of the popular board game, Catan, which gained worldwide acclaim after its release in 1995.

The Emergence of Catan and its Impact Worldwide

Catan was initially known as The Settlers of Catan, which used hexagonal tiles. The game allows players to build colonies and settlements on a made-up island, competing to gather resources like wool, grain, brick, lumber, and ore. Its popularity grew in leaps and bounds; it became available in over 40 languages, and tens of millions of copies sold, with various editions and spinoffs, including electronic versions.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that the Teuber family announces their beloved husband and father Klaus Teuber passed away at the age of 70 on April 1, 2023, after a short and serious illness,” read a statement posted on the German-language Catan website. The family also requested privacy.

Klaus Teuber: The Creative Genius and a Kind, Selfless Friend

Beyond Catan, Klaus Teuber, who was born in June 1952 in the German town of Rai-Breitenbach, was a dental technician in the 1980s but eventually pursued his passion for designing board games while working from his basement. “I had many problems with the company and the profession,” he told The New Yorker magazine in 2014. “I developed games to escape. This was my own world I created.”

He never expected the success of Catan, but the game gained momentum to a point where Teuber had to quit his dental technician job in 1998. “When I felt like Catan could feed me and my family,” he told the New Yorker, before the game became a family business.

Following his passing, friends and colleagues eulogized him, with the Catan studio team releasing a statement offering heartfelt condolences. “While Klaus’ contributions to the board gaming industry are immeasurable, we will remember him most as a kind and selfless human being, an inspirational leader, and most importantly, as a friend.”

The Impact of Catan on the Pandemic

Catan’s popularity persisted, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. The company reported a surge in sales as people sought entertainment while following quarantine protocols. According to NPR, board games such as Catan were selling like hotcakes in the first five months of the pandemic in 2020.

Honoring Klaus Teuber’s Legacy

Those who had the pleasure of meeting and working with Teuber have been urged to celebrate his life by being kind to one another, pursuing their creative endeavors fearlessly, and also enjoying a Catan game with friends and family.