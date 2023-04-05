‘Catan Game Creator Klaus Teuber Dies at 70’

The Settlers of Catan

German game designer Klaus Teuber, who created the hugely popular board game Catan, passed away at the age of 70 after a brief illness, according to a statement released by his family.

The Settlers of Catan was originally introduced in 1995 and has since sold tens of millions of copies worldwide. The game, which is based on a set of hexagonal tiles that players use to build settlements on a fictional island, is available in over 40 languages and has spawned dozens of spinoffs and new editions, including electronic versions and related products.

In the game, players compete to build their colonies using five resources: wool, grain, lumber, brick, and ore. What started as a hobby for Teuber soon turned into a family business, and in 1998 he left his job as a dental technician to focus on designing games full-time.

Teuber’s Legacy

Teuber’s contributions to the board gaming industry are immeasurable, and he will be remembered as an inspirational leader, a kind and selfless human being, and a friend to many. In the first five months of the pandemic in 2020, sales of Catan skyrocketed as people turned to games for entertainment while in quarantine.

A Personal Escape

Teuber was born in Rai-Breitenbach, Germany, in June 1952, and worked as a dental technician outside the industrial city of Darmstadt in the 1980s. He turned to game design as a way to escape the stress and problems he faced in his profession. “This was my own world I created,” he told The New Yorker in 2014.

A Legacy to be Honored

The Catan studio team urges those mourning Teuber to honor his memory by being kind to one another, pursuing their creative passions fearlessly, and enjoying a game with their loved ones.

Rest in peace, Klaus Teuber.