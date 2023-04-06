Catan’s creator Klaus Teuber passes at 70

At the age of 70, Klaus Teuber, the inventor of the popular board game “Catan,” has passed away.

Creator of Catan Board Game, Klaus Teuber, Passes Away at 70

The world of board games mourns the passing of Klaus Teuber, the creator of the famous Catan board game, who died at the age of 70 after a brief illness, according to a statement from his family.

A Game that Sold Tens of Millions of Copies

Originally called The Settlers of Catan when it was first introduced in 1995, the game features hexagonal tiles on which players compete to build settlements on a fictional island. The game has sold tens of millions of copies worldwide and is available in more than 40 languages, becoming one of the most popular board games of all time.

Over the years, the game has spawned dozens of spinoffs and new editions, including electronic versions, and products related to the game.

Remembering Klaus Teuber

The family statement posted on the German-language Catan website said, “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that the Teuber family announces their beloved husband and father Klaus Teuber passed away at the age of 70 on April 1, 2023, after a short and serious illness.” The family requested privacy during this time of grief.

The Catan studio team also paid tribute to Teuber on social media, stating, “While Klaus’ contributions to the board gaming industry are immeasurable, we will remember him most as a kind and selfless human being, an inspirational leader, and most importantly, as a friend.”

Teuber was born in June 1952 in the German town of Rai-Breitenbach. In the 1980s, he was working as a dental technician outside the industrial city of Darmstadt when he started designing board games in his basement. He told The New Yorker magazine in 2014, “I had many problems with the company and the profession. I developed games to escape. This was my world I created.”

It eventually led to the creation of Catan, a game that required competitors to use five resources – wool, grain, lumber, brick, and ore – to build their colonies or settlements. Teuber never expected his game to become so successful, but after leaving his dental technician job in 1998, he turned his passion into a family business.

A Game That Helped During the Pandemic

During the pandemic, Catan remained popular as people played games in quarantine. According to NPR, in the first five months of the pandemic in 2020, sales of Catan skyrocketed.

The Catan studio team urged those mourning Teuber to “honor Klaus’ memory by being kind to one another, pursuing your creative passions fearlessly, and enjoying a game with your loved ones.”