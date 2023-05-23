Cataract Surgery Tech: Sight Sciences’ Technology for Cataract Surgery Demonstrates Consistent Reduction in Eye Pressure and Medication Dependency.

Sight Sciences Inc Reports Positive Results for OMNI Surgical System in Two-Year Study

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGHT) recently released the two-year results of the “Romeo” study, which demonstrated the effectiveness of the OMNI Surgical System technology in standalone and combination-cataract surgery. The study showed that the significant reductions in Intraocular Pressure (IOP) and medication usage observed at 12 months were also witnessed at 24 months, with no serious or unanticipated adverse events during the two-year study.

Study Details

The study focused on patients with mild-moderate glaucoma who received outflow restorative procedures enabled with the OMNI Surgical System technology, either during cataract surgery (n = 43) or as a standalone treatment (n = 29). The patients were divided into high-baseline IOP (pre-operative IOP > 18 mmHg, n = 34) and low-baseline IOP cohorts (pre-operative IOP ≤ 18 mmHg, n = 38).

The results showed that the average IOP in the high baseline IOP cohort fell 31% (from 21.9 mmHg to 15.2 mmHg) at two years, which included an average reduction of 28% among combination cataract patients (n = 17) and an average reduction of 33% among standalone patients (n = 17). The study also observed an average 33% reduction in medication usage among all patients at 24 months.

The OMNI Surgical System

The OMNI Surgical System enables surgeons to provide minimally invasive, implant-free surgery to reduce IOP in adults with primary open-angle glaucoma. The technology allows surgeons to restore the natural outflow of fluid from the eye, reducing pressure and preserving vision.

Conclusion

The two-year results of the “Romeo” study show that the OMNI Surgical System technology is an effective treatment option for patients with mild-moderate glaucoma. The technology provides a minimally invasive, implant-free approach to reducing IOP and preserving vision. The positive results of the study are encouraging for both patients and physicians, and may lead to a wider adoption of the OMNI Surgical System technology for glaucoma treatment.

