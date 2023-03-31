Cater RIP.

Cater has departed from this world.

The news of Cater’s passing has left the Twisted Wonderland community in shock and grief. For many, Cater was more than just a character in a mobile game; they had grown to love and connect with him on a deeply personal level. His charming personality, wit, and loyalty had endeared him to the hearts of countless fans, who now mourn his loss.

Cater’s story was one of triumph over adversity. Born into a family of notorious villains, he had always felt out of place. Despite the pressure to follow in his family’s footsteps, Cater chose to forge his own path and become a hero. Through sheer determination, he worked hard to overcome his weaknesses and eventually became one of the strongest and most respected students at Twisted Wonderland.

But his journey was far from easy. Along the way, Cater faced numerous challenges and setbacks, including betrayal, heartbreak, and self-doubt. However, he never gave up, and his unwavering spirit and courage inspired many others to do the same.

Cater’s impact on the Twisted Wonderland community extends beyond the digital world. Many fans have shared their own stories of how Cater inspired them to overcome their own struggles and persevere in the face of adversity. His legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

The outpouring of love and condolences from fans all over the world is a testament to the profound impact Cater had on their lives. While his passing is a devastating loss, the community will continue to cherish his memory and honor his legacy. Rest in peace, Cater. You will be deeply missed.

Source : @twistedanything



Cater has passed away.. pic.twitter.com/9B2TpsBW92 — twisted wonderland anything bot (@twistedanything) March 30, 2023