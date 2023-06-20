Cathedral City Motorcycle Crash Claims the Life of 20-Year-Old Zachariah Acosta: Obituary

Obituary: Zachariah Acosta

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Zachariah Acosta, a 20-year-old man who was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash in Cathedral City.

Zachariah was born on August 12, 2001, and grew up in the Coachella Valley. He was a beloved son, brother, and friend, known for his infectious smile, kind heart, and adventurous spirit.

At the time of his passing, Zachariah was pursuing his passion for motorcycles and was an experienced rider. He was known for his love of speed and his dedication to safety on the road.

Zachariah will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. We take comfort in knowing that he lived life to the fullest and touched the hearts of so many during his time with us.

A celebration of Zachariah’s life will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Palm Springs Air Museum. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Motorcyclist Association in Zachariah’s memory.

