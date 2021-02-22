Catherine Belsey Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Catherine Belsey has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @ScienceHums: Lovely tribute to Catherine Belsey, who passed away on Sunday, from our Cardiff colleagues Neil Badmington and Julia Thomas here: https://tinyurl.com/1mrje7ef Kate Belsey spent her career at Cardiff and is synonymous with its pioneering work in literary theory. Sad news.Read More —————————————————————————————

