Catherine Belsey Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Catherine Belsey has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.
Catherine Belsey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Sad to hear about Catherine Belsey passing – she was a kind and knowledgeable addition to our university and helped many of us along the way. https://t.co/zl7ssYYEVh
— Dr Alexia Bowler (@FilmNFeminism) February 15, 2021
Department of English – University of Malta wrote
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Catherine Belsey, a long-time friend of the Department of English. Her probing intellect and writerly poise influenced generations of scholars. She shall be sorely missed.
(The photograph shows Prof. Belsey, second from right, at the Style in Theory / Styling Theory roundtable at the University of Malta’s Valletta Campus in 2009.).
