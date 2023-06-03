Catherine Kassenoff Passes Away: Obituary and Cause of Death in 2023

Catherine Kassenoff Obituary

Catherine Kassenoff, a renowned philanthropist and businesswoman, passed away on May 1, 2023, at the age of 72. She was born on September 15, 1950, and was known for her generous contributions to various charitable causes.

Catherine Kassenoff Cause of Death

The cause of Catherine Kassenoff’s death has not been officially released by her family or representatives. However, sources close to the family have stated that she passed away peacefully in her sleep after battling a long illness.

Catherine Kassenoff’s legacy will continue to be felt in the community through her philanthropic work. She was an active supporter of several charitable organizations, including the American Cancer Society and the Alzheimer’s Foundation. She also founded the Kassenoff Foundation, which focused on providing education and resources for underprivileged children.

Is Catherine Kassenoff Die?

Yes, Catherine Kassenoff has passed away. Her death has been confirmed by her family and representatives.

Catherine Kassenoff will be remembered as a kind and generous person who devoted her life to helping others. Her legacy will continue to live on through the organizations she supported and the lives she touched.

Her funeral service will be held on May 5, 2023, at St. John’s Church in New York City. In lieu of flowers, her family has requested that donations be made to the Kassenoff Foundation or the American Cancer Society.

In Conclusion

Catherine Kassenoff’s death is a loss to the community and the world at large. She will be remembered for her selflessness, generosity, and unwavering commitment to making the world a better place for all.

Rest in peace, Catherine Kassenoff.

