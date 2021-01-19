Catherine Ramsey Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Candidate ex- NLV Judge Catherine Ramsey has Died.
former Candidate ex- NLV Judge Catherine Ramsey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.
Johnny Jackson 10h · I just found out of the untimely death of my friend and former Candidate ex- NLV Judge Catherine Ramsey. She had a stroke last Monday morning. I was honored and proud that she trusted me to work on her campaign. She was more than just a client, friend, more like a sister. I am sad, shocked & stunned. RIP !!
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.