Catherine Ramsey Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Candidate ex- NLV Judge Catherine Ramsey has Died.

former Candidate ex- NLV Judge Catherine Ramsey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.

Johnny Jackson 10h  · I just found out of the untimely death of my friend and former Candidate ex- NLV Judge Catherine Ramsey. She had a stroke last Monday morning. I was honored and proud that she trusted me to work on her campaign. She was more than just a client, friend, more like a sister. I am sad, shocked & stunned. RIP !!

