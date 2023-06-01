“Catheter-associated bloodstream infection disparities”: Central Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Displays Inequalities

Disparities in Central Catheter-Associated Bloodstream Infections Found in Black Pediatric Patients and Those Speaking a Language Other than English

Central catheter-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSI) are a common complication for hospitalized patients, particularly in pediatric patients. A recent study published in JAMA Pediatrics found that Black pediatric patients and those speaking a language other than English (LOE) have higher rates of CLABSI than the overall population.

The study, conducted by Caitlin L. McGrath, M.D., and colleagues from the University of Washington in Seattle, aimed to examine disparities in first CLABSI rates for pediatric patients of minoritized racial, ethnic, and language groups and subsequent outcomes after quality improvement initiatives. The analysis included outcomes of 8,269 hospitalized patients with central catheters at a freestanding quaternary care children’s hospital from October 1, 2012, to September 30, 2019.

The researchers found that the unadjusted infection rates were higher for Black patients (2.8 per 1,000 central catheter days) and patients who spoke an LOE (2.1 per 1,000 central catheter days) versus the overall population (1.5 per 1,000 central catheter days). Overall, 3.4% experienced a CLABSI, with the mean age being 1.34 years and 43.3% being female.

After adjusting for other factors, the study found that Black patients and patients who spoke an LOE had a higher risk of CLABSI, with an adjusted hazard ratio of 1.8 and 1.6, respectively. However, infection rates in both subgroups showed statistically significant changes following quality improvement interventions, with a decrease of 1.77 for Black patients and 1.25 for patients speaking an LOE.

The study’s authors suggest that assessing hospital quality metrics for disparities can be an indicator of racism and bias. Targeted interventions to improve equitable care with a specific focus on healthcare-associated infections may be feasible.

CLABSI is a serious and preventable complication in hospitalized patients. The use of central catheters, which are often necessary for prolonged hospitalizations, increases the risk of bloodstream infections. Symptoms of CLABSI include fever, chills, and low blood pressure. In severe cases, it can lead to sepsis, a life-threatening condition.

The study’s findings highlight the need for healthcare providers to address disparities and work towards providing equitable care for all patients, regardless of race, ethnicity, or language. Hospitals and healthcare systems can implement quality improvement initiatives to reduce the risk of CLABSI, such as improving hand hygiene, reducing unnecessary catheter use, and using antimicrobial catheters.

In conclusion, the study’s findings on disparities in CLABSI rates among Black pediatric patients and those speaking an LOE warrant further attention and action from healthcare providers and hospital systems. Addressing these disparities and implementing quality improvement initiatives can lead to improved patient outcomes and equitable care for all.

Central line infection disparities Healthcare-associated infections disparities Racial disparities in central catheter-associated bloodstream infections Disparities in central line-associated bloodstream infections in intensive care units Geographic disparities in central catheter-related infections

News Source : Lori Solomon

Source Link :Disparities seen for central catheter-associated bloodstream infection/