“Catholic prep school lockdown” today : Massachusetts Catholic prep school put on lockdown due to false active shooter alarm

Active Shooter Hoax Prompts Lockdown of Catholic Prep School in Massachusetts today 2023.
St John’s Prep, a Catholic prep school in Danvers, Massachusetts, went into lockdown after receiving a report of an active shooter. Massachusetts State Police searched the school but found no immediate threat. The school later said it believed it was the victim of a hoax known as “Swatting”, which diverts significant police resources to a scene.
Read Full story :Catholic Massachusetts prep school sent into lockdown after ‘hoax’ active shooter call/
News Source : By Jen Smith, Chief Reporter For Dailymail.Com
