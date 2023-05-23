“Catholic prep school lockdown” today : Massachusetts Catholic prep school put on lockdown due to false active shooter alarm

Active Shooter Hoax Prompts Lockdown of Catholic Prep School in Massachusetts today 2023.

St John’s Prep, a Catholic prep school in Danvers, Massachusetts, went into lockdown after receiving a report of an active shooter. Massachusetts State Police searched the school but found no immediate threat. The school later said it believed it was the victim of a hoax known as “Swatting”, which diverts significant police resources to a scene.

Read Full story : Catholic Massachusetts prep school sent into lockdown after ‘hoax’ active shooter call /

News Source : By Jen Smith, Chief Reporter For Dailymail.Com

Catholic prep school lockdown Massachusetts school shooting hoax Active shooter scare at Catholic school Lockdown procedure at Catholic prep school Safety protocols at Massachusetts prep schools