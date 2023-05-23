Catholic Prep School Massachusetts Lockdown today : Hoax Active Shooter Call Puts Catholic Prep School in Massachusetts on Lockdown

Massachusetts Catholic Prep School Placed on Lockdown Following False Active Shooter Report today 2023.

A Catholic prep school in Massachusetts was placed on lockdown after a hoax active shooter call was made to the local police department. The police department and school officials investigated the situation and determined it was a false alarm. No injuries or actual threat were reported.

News Source : Ceres Post

