Catholic Prep School Massachusetts Lockdown today : Hoax Active Shooter Call Puts Catholic Prep School in Massachusetts on Lockdown

Posted on May 23, 2023

Massachusetts Catholic Prep School Placed on Lockdown Following False Active Shooter Report today 2023.
A Catholic prep school in Massachusetts was placed on lockdown after a hoax active shooter call was made to the local police department. The police department and school officials investigated the situation and determined it was a false alarm. No injuries or actual threat were reported.

News Source : Ceres Post

