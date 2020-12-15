Cathy Halonen Death -Dead – Obituary :Cathy Halonen has Died .
Cathy Halonen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Cathy Halonen's passing. Cathy was a bright light in the organic community, and in the lives of all who knew her. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with her friends and family.https://t.co/r1EG5uRiLc
— Organic Alberta (@OrganicAlberta) December 14, 2020
