By | December 15, 2020
Cathy Halonen Death -Dead – Obituary :Cathy Halonen has Died .

Cathy Halonen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Organic Alberta @OrganicAlberta It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Cathy Halonen’s passing. Cathy was a bright light in the organic community, and in the lives of all who knew her. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with her friends and family.

