Cathy Wagner Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : The Rochester Volunteer Fire Company Assistant Chief Cathy Wagner has Died .

Rochester Volunteer Fire Company 13h · The Rochester Volunteer Fire Company is devastated to announce the death of Assistant Chief Cathy Wagner. To say she was the heart and soul of our department would be an understatement. From raising her children to her work in EMS and as a registered nurse, she committed her whole life to the service of others. Her generosity and empathy, knowledge and skill built this department into what it is today. We extend our deepest condolences to Cathy’s children, partner, family, friends, and anyone who’s lives she touched. She lived to serve and we will continue to serve in her honor and memory. Thanks to all those who have offered their support and assistance in the recent hours. You know who you are and you are greatly appreciated. To all those in our community, please keep Cathy’s loved ones and our members in your thoughts and prayers. If you know anyone impacted by her loss, don’t hesitate to reach out even if just to offer an ear to listen. If you or someone you know are ever struggling with mental health, know that there is help out there. Please pick up the phone. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255. Out of respect for privacy, the Rochester Volunteer Fire Company will not be providing further details on Cathy’s passing at this time. The station can be reached at 262-534-3444 from 8 am to 4 pm with any further needs. 698698 139 Comments 503 Shares Like Comment Share

