“Cauliflower Fried Rice Recipe”: Chef Bryan’s Recipe for Cauliflower Fried Rice with Bell Peppers and Tofu

Discover a Delicious and Healthy Twist on a Classic Favorite with Cauliflower Fried Rice

If you’re looking for a delicious and healthy twist on a classic favorite, look no further than cauliflower fried rice. Packed with colorful bell peppers, protein-rich tofu, and an array of crisp vegetables, this dish is bursting with flavors and nutrients. In just a few simple steps, you can enjoy a satisfying and wholesome meal that’s low in carbs and high in taste.

Ingredients

1 medium head of cauliflower

2 tablespoons chili oil

1 bell pepper, diced

1 cup broccoli florets

2 green onions, sliced

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, minced

1 small onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 carrot, diced

2 stalks celery, diced

1/4 cup chopped chives

3 tablespoons soy sauce and hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1/4 cup sesame seeds

4 ounces mushrooms, sliced

8 ounces firm tofu, drained and diced

Fresh cilantro, for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Cut the cauliflower into florets and place them in a food processor. Pulse until the cauliflower resembles rice grains. Heat the chili oil in a large skillet or wok over medium heat. Add the bell pepper, broccoli, green onions, ginger, onion, and garlic. Sauté for about 5 minutes, until the vegetables start to soften. Add the carrot, celery, and chives to the skillet. Cook for an additional 3 minutes. Push the vegetables to one side of the skillet and add the cauliflower “rice” to the other side. Cook for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the cauliflower is tender. In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, hoisin sauce and sesame oil. Pour the mixture over the cauliflower “rice” and vegetables. Stir well to combine and coat everything with the sauce. Push the cauliflower “rice” and vegetables to one side of the skillet again and add the sesame seeds, mushrooms, and tofu to the other side. Cook for 3-4 minutes, until the mushrooms are tender and the tofu is heated through. Stir everything together in the skillet, ensuring all the ingredients are well combined and heated. Remove from heat and garnish with fresh cilantro, if desired. Serve hot and enjoy your delicious cauliflower fried rice!

Cauliflower fried rice is a great alternative to traditional fried rice, which is usually high in carbs and calories. By swapping out the rice for cauliflower, you’re able to enjoy the same great flavors and textures without the added carbs. Plus, the addition of tofu and vegetables makes this dish a great source of protein and fiber.

So why not give this delicious and healthy twist on a classic favorite a try? Your taste buds (and body) will thank you!

Cauliflower Fried Rice Recipe Bell Peppers and Tofu Recipe Healthy Recipes Vegan Recipes Cooking with Chef Bryan

News Source : KUTV

Source Link :Cooking with Chef Bryan – Cauliflower Fried Rice Recipe with Bell Peppers and Tofu/