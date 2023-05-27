Cauliflower Potato Curry Recipe: Cauliflower and Potato Curry Recipe (Aloo Gobi)

Aloo gobi is a simple and delicious vegetarian dish that is a staple in Indian cuisine. It is made with potatoes, cauliflower, and a variety of spices and herbs. The dish is versatile and can be made in a variety of ways, including as a dry dish or a curried version with gravy. Each family and restaurant has their own unique recipe, making it a dish that is always changing and evolving.

Making the best aloo gobi requires attention to detail and a few key techniques. The potatoes and cauliflower have different cook times, so adding them to the pan at different stages is crucial. The dish should have soft cooked potatoes and slightly crunchy cauliflower that is not soggy. Traditionally, the vegetables are deep fried until golden and crisp, which brings out their natural flavor. However, there are healthier ways to make this dish without sacrificing taste.

Here are two versions of aloo gobi that are easy to make and packed with flavor.

Recipe 1: Aloo Gobi Stir Fry

Ingredients:

– 2 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed

– 1 cauliflower head, chopped into florets

– 1 medium onion, finely chopped

– 2 medium tomatoes, deseeded and finely chopped

– 1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste

– 1 green chili, slit or chopped (optional)

– 2 tablespoons oil

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 3/4 to 1 1/4 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1 to 1 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

– 3/4 to 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

– 1/4 teaspoon turmeric

– Salt to taste

– 1 tablespoon kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves), crushed

Instructions:

1. Peel and cube the potatoes, and keep them immersed in water until required. Chop the cauliflower into florets and rinse them well.

2. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a heavy bottom pan. Add cumin seeds and ginger garlic paste, and saute for 30 seconds.

3. Add chopped onion and green chili, and fry until the onions turn transparent.

4. Drain the potatoes from water and add them to the pan. Fry for 2-3 minutes.

5. Cover the pan and cook until the potatoes are half done. If the potatoes dry out, sprinkle a little water and cook.

6. Add the cauliflower and stir fry for 3 minutes. Then add red chili powder, garam masala, coriander powder, roasted cumin powder, and turmeric. Mix well and sprinkle some water over the pan.

7. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until both potatoes and cauliflower are almost tender. Sprinkle salt and mix well. Cover and cook until the potatoes are fully cooked and the cauliflower is slightly crunchy.

8. Add chopped tomatoes or tomato paste, and crushed kasuri methi. Stir fry on a medium-high heat until the tomato blends well with the aloo gobi masala. Taste and adjust salt and spice as needed.

9. Sprinkle amchur (optional), garnish with coriander leaves, and serve hot with rice or roti.

Recipe 2: Aloo Gobi Masala (Restaurant Style)

Ingredients:

– 1 1/2 cup potato (2 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed)

– 2 cups cauliflower florets (180 grams)

– 1 cup onions (use sweet onions, avoid purple onions)

– 1 1/2 to 2 cups tomatoes, cubed

– 14 cashews or 3 tablespoons almond flour or 1/4 cup cream

– 1 green chili, slit

– 1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste (or grated ginger garlic)

– 2 to 3 tablespoons oil

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1/4 teaspoon turmeric

– 1 1/2 teaspoon garam masala (adjust to taste)

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

– 3/4 to 1 1/4 teaspoon Kashmiri red chili powder

– Salt as needed

– 1 tablespoon kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves)

Instructions:

1. Peel and cube the potatoes, and chop the cauliflower into florets.

2. Steam the potatoes and cauliflower until they are almost cooked. Alternatively, you can air fry or grill them in the oven.

3. Heat 2 to 3 tablespoons of oil in a heavy bottom pan. Add cumin seeds and ginger garlic paste, and saute for 30 seconds.

4. Add chopped onions and green chili, and fry until the onions turn transparent.

5. Add cubed tomatoes or tomato paste, cashews or almond flour or cream, and all the spices except kasuri methi. Mix well and cook until the tomatoes are soft and mushy.

6. Add the steamed potatoes and cauliflower, and mix well. Cover and cook for a few minutes until the vegetables are fully cooked.

7. Crush kasuri methi in your palms and sprinkle it over the aloo gobi masala. Mix well and serve hot with rice or naan.

Tips:

– Sauté and cook potatoes until half done before adding the cauliflower.

– Do not add salt until the potatoes are almost done.

– If using tomatoes, do not add them until the potatoes are soft-cooked.

– The latter part of cooking has to be done on low flame to prevent the dish from burning.

– Leaving out onion or tomatoes is okay, but the dish will be dry without them.

– For a quicker version, toss potatoes and cauliflower in spice powders along with little oil. Grill them in the oven or air fryer and then add to the onion tomato masala.

In conclusion, aloo gobi is a simple and delicious dish that can be made in a variety of ways. With a few key techniques and attention to detail, you can make the best aloo gobi that is healthy, flavorful, and comforting. Whether you prefer a dry stir fry or a restaurant-style masala, aloo gobi is sure to win your heart with its magical Indian flavors.

