“Cauliflower recipe”: Cauliflower Butter Recipe | Stuff.co.nz

Versatile Cauliflower Takes on Vibrant Flavours in Butter Cauliflower Curry

Cauliflower has become a popular vegetable in recent years, and for good reason. Not only is it incredibly versatile, but it also takes on bright, vibrant flavours, making it a perfect ingredient for a variety of dishes. One such dish is the hearty vegetable version of a classic curry known as Butter Cauliflower. This delicious recipe is easy to make and tastes even better the next day once the flavours have developed.

Ingredients

Juice of 1 lemon

2 teaspoons ground turmeric

2 teaspoons garam masala

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1 medium head cauliflower, cut into florets

50g butter

1 large onion, finely diced

3 cloves garlic, crushed

2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger

1 teaspoon paprika

Pinch of chilli powder (optional)

2 teaspoons cornflour

1 cup vegetable stock

1 cup tomato purée

1⁄2 cup dairy cream or coconut cream

Fresh coriander, to garnish

Roti, naan bread or rice, to serve

Method

Combine the lemon juice, turmeric, garam masala and salt in a large bowl. Add the cauliflower florets to the bowl and toss well to coat. Heat a little oil in a large frying pan set over a medium-high heat. Stir-fry the cauliflower for about 5 minutes, until charred in spots. Return cauliflower to the bowl. Add a little more oil and the butter to the pan. Add the onion and sauté for 5-7 minutes until soft. Stir in the garlic, ginger, paprika and chilli; cook for 1 minute, until fragrant. Mix the cornflour into the stock until smooth. Add the stock and tomato purée to the pan. Bring the mixture to the boil, stirring until it thickens slightly. Return the cauliflower to the pan, turn down the heat and simmer for 5 minutes until the cauliflower is tender. Stir in the cream and simmer for 2 minutes more. Garnish with coriander and serve with roti, naan bread or rice.

If you wish to make this into a vegan dish, use coconut cream instead of dairy cream and leave out the butter. The result will still be a flavourful and satisfying curry that will leave you feeling nourished and satisfied.

Cauliflower is a great vegetable to incorporate into your diet as it is low in calories but high in nutrients. It is a good source of fiber, vitamins C and K, and potassium. It also contains antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation in the body. By including cauliflower in your meals, you can reap the health benefits while enjoying its delicious taste and versatility.

In conclusion, Butter Cauliflower Curry is a delicious and hearty dish that is easy to make and perfect for any occasion. Whether you are a meat-eater, vegetarian or vegan, this recipe can be adapted to suit your dietary needs. So, next time you are looking for a healthy and flavourful meal, give this recipe a try and enjoy the many benefits of versatile cauliflower.

