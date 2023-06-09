Cause of Death for Firefighter James Muller Determined: Obituary in California

Firefighter James Muller’s Death Determined

The cause of death of firefighter James Muller has been determined. Muller, who was a 10-year veteran of the force, tragically passed away on May 5th while fighting a blaze in the downtown area.

According to the official report from the fire department, Muller’s death was caused by smoke inhalation. He was found unconscious on the second floor of the building and despite the best efforts of his colleagues and paramedics, he could not be revived.

Muller was known for his bravery and dedication to his job. He was a beloved member of the firefighting community and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.

A public memorial service will be held in honor of Muller’s life and service to the community. Details of the service will be announced at a later date.

