Cause of death for Ray Lewis III: accidental overdose

“Ray Lewis III accidental overdose” : “Ray Lewis III dies of accidental overdose: Police report”

The sudden death of Ray Lewis III, the son of Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, at the age of 28 is being attributed to an accidental overdose, according to a police report obtained by TMZ Sports. Responding to a call for a medical emergency, police found Lewis III unresponsive in a room and attempts to revive him with Narcan were unsuccessful. A blue pill, believed to be Alprazolam, and a used needle were found at the scene. Police await the medical examiner’s final determination on the cause of death. Lewis III, a former college football player and Wyoming Mustangs member, was the eldest son of the Baltimore Ravens legend.

News Source : Darryn Albert

