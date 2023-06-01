Cause of Death of Blaine Paddock and His Seven-Year-Old Son in Thousand Oaks, CA

Blaine Paddock and his Son Tragically Pass Away in Thousand Oaks, CA

Cause of Death

On September 1st, 2021, Blaine Paddock and his seven-year-old son tragically passed away in Thousand Oaks, CA. The cause of death has not been officially released by authorities, but it is believed to have been a murder-suicide.

The Community’s Reaction

The news of Blaine and his son’s death has shocked and devastated the Thousand Oaks community. Blaine was well-known and respected in the area, and his son was a beloved member of the local youth sports community. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the father and son.

Blaine Paddock’s Legacy

Blaine Paddock was the CEO of Procore Technologies, a construction software company based in Carpinteria, CA. He was a well-respected business leader and was known for his passion for innovation and entrepreneurship. Blaine was also a philanthropist, and he and his wife, Lindsey, founded the Paddock Family Foundation to support various causes, including education and healthcare.

Remembering Blaine and His Son

Blaine and his son’s passing is a tragic loss for their family, friends, and the Thousand Oaks community. They will be remembered for their kindness, generosity, and the impact they made on the people around them. The Paddock family has requested privacy during this difficult time, and the community is respecting their wishes.

Supporting the Paddock Family

Many in the community have expressed a desire to support the Paddock family during this difficult time. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses and provide financial support for Lindsey and their two daughters. The page has already raised tens of thousands of dollars, and the outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming.

Conclusion

The passing of Blaine Paddock and his son is a tragedy that has deeply impacted the Thousand Oaks community. They will be remembered for their kindness, generosity, and the impact they made on the people around them. The community’s support for the Paddock family during this difficult time is a testament to the love and compassion that exists in the area.

