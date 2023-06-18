Cause of Death of Breaking Bad Actor Mike Batayeh Revealed at Age 52

Breaking Bad Star Mike Batayeh’s Cause of Death Revealed at 52

The cause of death of Breaking Bad actor Mike Batayeh has been revealed after he passed away at the age of 52. According to reports, Batayeh died from complications related to surgery. The actor was best known for his role as Dennis Markowski in the hit AMC series Breaking Bad and also appeared in numerous other TV shows and films throughout his career. His death has been mourned by fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

