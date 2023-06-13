Cause of death of ‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mike Batayeh unveiled

Breaking Bad Actor Mike Batayeh’s Cause of Death Revealed

It has been revealed that Mike Batayeh, best known for his role as Dennis Markowski in the hit TV series “Breaking Bad,” passed away due to natural causes. The 47-year-old actor was found dead in his home in California on April 26, 2021.

According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, Batayeh’s cause of death was determined to be hypertensive cardiovascular disease. The condition is characterized by high blood pressure, which can lead to complications such as heart attack and stroke.

Batayeh appeared in several other TV shows and films throughout his career, including “Better Call Saul,” “Criminal Minds,” and “The Interview.” He was also a respected theater actor and director.

The news of Batayeh’s passing was met with an outpouring of condolences from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry. He will be remembered for his talent and contributions to the world of acting.

