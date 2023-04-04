Cause of Death of Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Unveiled

The reason behind Christine McVie’s death, a member of Fleetwood Mac, has been disclosed.

Fleetwood Mac Mourns the Loss of Iconic Member Christine McVie: Cause of Death Revealed

Late Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and co-vocalist, Christine McVie, passed away at the age of 79 on November 30, 2022. Her family revealed that she had a short illness, but her cause of death was not publicly disclosed at the time. In a statement, Fleetwood Mac called her “the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

Recently, a report revealed that McVie died due to a stroke. A death certificate obtained by The Blast and reported by People stated that it was an ischemic stroke, where a blood vessel supplying blood to the brain is obstructed. American Stroke Association defines it as an ischemic stroke clot. Cancer was listed as a secondary cause, but a “metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin” was reportedly identified.

McVie, née Perfect, was married to Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie until 1976. She rejoined Fleetwood Mac in 2014 after leaving in 1998 and remained a member until her death. Lindsey Buckingham, with whom Christine collaborated on 2017’s Buckingham McVie album, parted ways with Fleetwood Mac in 2018. In a remembrance, Buckingham said, “Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me, Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister.”

Fleetwood Mac bandleader Mick Fleetwood recently addressed the group’s future, while Stevie Nicks is touring again in 2023. McVie’s passing is another heartbreaking loss to the music world, leaving a profound impact on her family and fans across the globe. She may have left this world, but her music and legacy will continue to resonate for years to come.

