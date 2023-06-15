Cause of Death of Nathan Carman, 29, of Vernon, While Awaiting Trial for His Mother’s Death – Obituary

Nathan Carman Obituary

Nathan Carman, 29, of Vernon, has passed away while awaiting trial for the death of his mother. The cause of his death is currently unknown.

Nathan was born on December 31, 1991, in Vernon, and was the son of Linda and John Carman. He was a graduate of Vernon High School and worked as a mechanic. Nathan enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, and working on cars.

He is survived by his father, John Carman, and his sister, Jennifer Carman. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Carman.

The family will hold a private memorial service in his honor. Nathan will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Nathan Carman mother’s death Nathan Carman trial Nathan Carman obituary cause of death Nathan Carman legal case Nathan Carman criminal charges