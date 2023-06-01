Cause of Death of Negombo Secretary Ayesh Perera Revealed: A Heart Attack

Negombo Secretary Ayesh Perera’s cause of death revealed

Introduction

Negombo Secretary Ayesh Perera’s death has been a shock to many, and there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the cause of his untimely demise. However, the cause of his death has finally been revealed, bringing some closure to his family and friends.

Cause of death

According to reports, Ayesh Perera passed away due to a heart attack. He was only 45 years old at the time of his death, and his sudden demise has left many in shock and disbelief.

Ayesh Perera’s life and work

Ayesh Perera was a well-respected figure in Negombo, having served as the Secretary of the Negombo Urban Council for several years. He was known for his hard work and dedication to his job, and he was deeply respected by his colleagues and the people of Negombo.

During his tenure as Secretary, Ayesh Perera worked tirelessly to improve the lives of the people in Negombo. He was instrumental in the development of several key projects, including the renovation of the Negombo fish market and the construction of a new bus terminal.

Ayesh Perera was also known for his commitment to environmental conservation. He was a vocal advocate for the protection of Negombo’s wetlands and lagoons, and he worked closely with local environmental groups to promote sustainable development in the area.

Tributes to Ayesh Perera

Ayesh Perera’s sudden death has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to his life and work.

Several politicians and public figures have also paid their respects to Ayesh Perera, praising his hard work and dedication to his job. They have described him as a role model for public servants and a true leader who always put the needs of the people first.

Conclusion

Ayesh Perera’s death is a great loss to the people of Negombo and to Sri Lanka as a whole. His tireless work and commitment to his job will be remembered by all those who knew him, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of public servants.

Ayesh Perera Negombo secretary Cause of death Sri Lanka news Investigation