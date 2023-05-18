Cause of Death of WWE Superstar Billy Graham Identified by His Wife

WWE Superstar Billy Graham Dies

WWE Superstar Billy Graham, whose real name is Eldridge Wayne Coleman, passed away on January 21, 2022, at the age of 78. Graham was a professional wrestler, bodybuilder, and motivational speaker. He was considered one of the greatest heels (villains) of all time in wrestling history.

Early Life and Career

Graham was born on June 7, 1943, in Phoenix, Arizona. He grew up in poverty and faced many challenges during his childhood. He discovered bodybuilding at the age of 12 and became passionate about it. He won several bodybuilding competitions in his youth and was known for his impressive physique.

In 1972, Graham made his debut in the World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF), which later became WWE. He quickly became a fan favorite due to his unique look, charisma, and entertaining promos. He won the WWWF World Heavyweight Championship in 1977, becoming the first wrestler to use a personal entrance theme song, “Superstar,” which became his nickname.

Retirement and Health Issues

Graham retired from wrestling in 1988 due to various health issues, including hip replacement surgery and drug addiction. He struggled with addiction for many years and openly discussed his battles with drugs and alcohol in his autobiography, “Superstar Billy Graham: Tangled Ropes.”

In 2002, Graham was diagnosed with Hepatitis C, which he contracted from a blood transfusion during his hip replacement surgery. He underwent a liver transplant in 2002 and a heart valve replacement in 2010.

Cause of Death

Graham’s wife, Valerie Coleman, confirmed his death on social media and identified the cause of death as respiratory failure. She stated that Graham had been admitted to a hospital in Arizona due to respiratory issues and had been on a ventilator for several days before passing away.

Tributes and Legacy

Graham’s death has led to an outpouring of tributes from the wrestling community and fans. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tweeted, “Superstar Billy Graham was an incredible entertainer and a true icon in our industry. He will be dearly missed.” Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan tweeted, “The wrestling world lost one of its biggest legends today. Superstar Billy Graham paved the way for so many of us. Thank you for the memories, brother.”

Graham’s legacy in the wrestling industry is undeniable. He was one of the first wrestlers to incorporate flamboyant costumes and promos into his character, paving the way for future stars like Hulk Hogan and The Rock. He was also a trailblazer for bodybuilders in wrestling, inspiring many wrestlers to pursue bodybuilding as a side career.

Outside of wrestling, Graham was known for his motivational speaking and his advocacy for drug and alcohol addiction recovery. He founded the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and traveled the country speaking about his struggles and encouraging others to seek help.

Conclusion

The passing of WWE Superstar Billy Graham is a loss for the wrestling community and fans around the world. Graham’s impact on the industry and his legacy as a trailblazer will be remembered for years to come. His advocacy for addiction recovery and his motivational speaking will also continue to inspire and help those in need.

1. Billy Graham WWE death

2. Billy Graham cause of death

3. WWE superstar Billy Graham passes away

4. Billy Graham’s wife reveals cause of death

5. Tributes pour in for WWE legend Billy Graham