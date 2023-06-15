Cause of Death Revealed for 32-Year-Old Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie

Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Dies at Age 32, Cause of Death Revealed

American sprinter and Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie passed away at the age of 32. The cause of her sudden death has been revealed as a heart attack.

Bowie won a gold medal in the women’s 4×100 meter relay at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and took home two silver medals in the 100m and 200m events. She was also a four-time world champion in various track and field events.

Many athletes and fans are mourning her loss and expressing their condolences to her family and loved ones. Bowie will always be remembered as a talented and inspiring athlete who made a significant impact in the world of sports.

Tori Bowie Olympic Gold Medalist Cause of death Tragic news Athletics community mourns