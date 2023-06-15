Cause of death revealed for Veteran Nollywood Actor, Don Brymo Uchegbu

Veteran Nollywood Actor Don Brymo Uchegbu Passes Away; Cause of Death Revealed

Renowned Nollywood actor, Don Brymo Uchegbu, has passed away. The cause of his death has been revealed as a heart-related ailment.

Don Brymo Uchegbu was a celebrated figure in the Nigerian entertainment industry and had featured in numerous movies, both in Nigeria and abroad. He was known for his exceptional acting skills and was loved by many for his contributions to the growth of Nollywood.

His demise has come as a shock to many of his fans and colleagues, who have taken to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the late actor.

May his soul rest in peace.

