Cause of Death Revealed in James Holt’s Obituary

Obituary of James Holt

James Holt passed away on June 15, 2021, at the age of 72. He was born on January 2, 1949, in San Francisco, California.

James was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Mary Holt, his two children, Michael and Sarah Holt, and his four grandchildren.

James was a retired teacher, having spent his career at Lincoln High School in San Francisco. He was a dedicated educator who was loved by his students and respected by his colleagues.

James was also an avid outdoorsman who loved to hike and fish. He spent many weekends exploring the beautiful California wilderness with his family and friends.

James will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. May he rest in peace.

Cause of death: Natural causes.

James Holt cause of death James Holt obituary California James Holt death announcement James Holt funeral arrangements James Holt memorial service