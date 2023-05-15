Cause of Death Revealed: Yoruba Actor MURPHY AFOLABI Passes Away at 49

Yoruba Popular Actor Murphy Afolabi Dies at Age 49: Cause of Death Revealed

The Yoruba movie industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of one of its popular actors, Murphy Afolabi. The news of his death was confirmed by his colleagues and family members on June 5, 2021. He was only 49 years old at the time of his death.

Who Was Murphy Afolabi?

Murphy Afolabi was a renowned Nigerian actor, filmmaker, director, and producer. He was born on May 15, 1972, in Osogbo, Osun State, Nigeria. He began his acting career in the late 1990s and featured in several Yoruba movies, both in Nigeria and abroad. He was well-known for his versatility and ability to interpret roles with ease. He was also a recipient of several awards for his contributions to the movie industry.

Cause of Death

The cause of Murphy Afolabi’s death has been revealed as a heart-related illness. According to reports, the actor had been battling the illness for some time before his death. He was said to have been admitted to the hospital on several occasions but had managed to keep his condition private from the public. Unfortunately, he lost the battle to the illness on June 5, 2021.

Reactions to His Death

The news of Murphy Afolabi’s death has sparked reactions from his fans, colleagues, and friends in the movie industry. Many have taken to social media to express their shock and sadness at the news of his passing. Some have described him as a great actor, a kind-hearted individual, and a mentor to many upcoming artists in the industry.

The president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan, also known as Mr. Latin, expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased. He described Murphy Afolabi’s death as a great loss to the movie industry and prayed for the repose of his soul.

Murphy Afolabi’s Legacy

Murphy Afolabi’s death has left a huge vacuum in the Nigerian movie industry. He was a talented actor who had a passion for his craft and was always willing to mentor upcoming artists. His legacy will continue to inspire and impact the lives of those who knew him. He will be remembered for his outstanding performances in movies such as “Omo Oshodi,” “Iwalewa,” “Alapadupe,” “Aye Onibara,” and many others.

Final Thoughts

The death of Murphy Afolabi is a sad reminder of the fragility of life and the need to make the most of every moment. His passing is a great loss to the Nigerian movie industry, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

Murphy Afolabi death Cause of Murphy Afolabi death Yoruba actor Murphy Afolabi Murphy Afolabi movies Tribute to Murphy Afolabi