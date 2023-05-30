“Causes of Common Problems”: 8 Common Causes and How to Address Them

Right side abdominal pain can be caused by a variety of conditions, ranging from mild to severe. Understanding the symptoms and causes of this pain can help individuals determine when to seek medical attention and what treatments may be necessary.

Gas build-up is a common cause of right-sided abdominal pain, which can be relieved by drinking water, taking laxatives, or making dietary changes. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) can also cause abdominal pain, along with diarrhea, constipation, and bloating. Treatment for IBS often includes medication and changes to diet.

Gallbladder stones can cause intense pain in the upper right abdomen, along with nausea and vomiting. Surgery may be necessary to remove the stones, but natural remedies can also be used for smaller stones. Appendicitis is another serious condition that can cause right-sided abdominal pain, along with fever, nausea, and constipation or diarrhea. Surgery is often necessary for appendicitis.

Acute hepatitis and pancreatitis can also cause right-sided abdominal pain, along with other symptoms like fever, yellow skin, and nausea. Treatment for these conditions may include medication and rest, or in some cases, surgery.

Menstrual pain is a common cause of right-sided abdominal pain in women and is typically not serious. Pain related to hormonal changes can be addressed by starting birth control or taking over-the-counter pain medication. Kidney stones can also cause right-sided abdominal pain, along with pain during urination and bleeding.

In general, mild right-sided abdominal pain that occurs infrequently and without other symptoms is likely not serious. However, if the pain is severe or accompanied by other symptoms, it is important to seek medical attention to determine the underlying cause and receive appropriate treatment. By understanding the causes and symptoms of right-sided abdominal pain, individuals can take steps to prevent and treat this condition effectively.

News Source : Tua Saúde

Source Link :8 Most Common Causes (& What to Do)/