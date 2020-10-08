Cavan Irvine Death – Dead :  Cavan Irvine Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Please keep the Irvine family in your thoughts through this difficult time.

Cavan was a long time member of Bobcat Swim Club and a 4 year swimmer for the high school team where he was an Academic All-American his senior year (2012) along with many other swimming accomplishments.

Cavan was the type of kid that if he put his mind to something nothing and no one could (or would) stand in his way. He was the definition of “self discipline breeding excellence”.

Please consider donating to the scholarship fund setup by his family. You can find the link at the bottom of the obituary.